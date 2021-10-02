DeFi Yield Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $808,427.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $808,427.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00146267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,845.53 or 0.99887225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.21 or 0.07002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,800,790 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

