DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $687.32

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00146492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.19 or 0.99601446 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.69 or 0.06923921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

