DeHive (DHV) Price Up 96.7% Over Last Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, DeHive has traded up 96.7% against the US dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $1.18 million and $1.23 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

