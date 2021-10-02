Delphy Market Cap Reaches $971,031.77 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $971,031.77 and approximately $21,570.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00235698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00117158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

