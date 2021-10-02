DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.27 or 0.00673487 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.01014662 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

