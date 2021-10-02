Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 12,263 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

