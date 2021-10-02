Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 22,135 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

