Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 47,825 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.