Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 74,858 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Tempur Sealy International worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.