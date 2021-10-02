Deutsche Bank AG Buys 17,737 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.62% of Rush Enterprises worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after acquiring an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th.
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.
Rush Enterprises Company Profile
Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.