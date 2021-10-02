Deutsche Bank AG Buys 17,737 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.62% of Rush Enterprises worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after acquiring an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.