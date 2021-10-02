Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

