Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,677 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

