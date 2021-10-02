Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,182 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Shaw Communications worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

