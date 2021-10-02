Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $127.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

