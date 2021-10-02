Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of JOYY worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

JOYY stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

