Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.34 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,387,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Synaptics worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $182.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.