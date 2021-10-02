Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.56 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,379 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of AECOM worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

