Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

