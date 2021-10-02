Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.19 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

