Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,618,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Gerdau worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGB opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on GGB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

