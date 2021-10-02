Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Douglas Emmett worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

