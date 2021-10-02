Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Royal Gold worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.45 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

