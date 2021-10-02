Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Magnite worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 350.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNI opened at $28.45 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.53 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

