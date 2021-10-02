Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Warner Music Group worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after buying an additional 618,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

