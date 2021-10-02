Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $13.92 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 313,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $444,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.69. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

