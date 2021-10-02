Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 12,818 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

