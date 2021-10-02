Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 144,330 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,330 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Cameco worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

