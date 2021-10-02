Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 919 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Cable One worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,845.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,974.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,873.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.