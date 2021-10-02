Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.91% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 342,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 688.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

GMF stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.94. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $111.16 and a twelve month high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

