Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

