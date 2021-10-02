Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,742 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

