Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 765,657 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.48% of SM Energy worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 706,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 395,800 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

