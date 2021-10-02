Dev Protocol Price Tops $3.35 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00007072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $66,120.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

