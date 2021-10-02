DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,148.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $882,270.33 and approximately $15,148.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $117.64 or 0.00246024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.20 or 0.99875339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.64 or 0.07218764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.85 or 0.00756773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

