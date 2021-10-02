Diamond Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $35,758.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00005649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001796 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048697 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,633,112 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

