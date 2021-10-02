DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Price Hits $801.56 on Exchanges

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $69,225.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $801.56 or 0.01686715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00234703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00114478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012752 BTC.

YFIII is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

