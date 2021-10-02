Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 211.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

