DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $308.89 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $308.89 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00378169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.81 or 0.00880060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

