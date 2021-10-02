Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $27,158.27 and $49.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Quark

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

