Diligence Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Diligence has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diligence has a market cap of $9,195.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diligence Coin Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Diligence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diligence using one of the exchanges listed above.

