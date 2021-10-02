Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 174,933 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Occidental Petroleum worth $353,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 217,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

NYSE OXY opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

