Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 94,310 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Corning worth $365,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.