Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,534,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Newmont worth $350,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,067. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

