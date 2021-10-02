Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of The Allstate worth $408,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $127.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

