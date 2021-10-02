Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $432,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

