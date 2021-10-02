Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,691,903 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 196.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,113,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of CSX worth $420,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

CSX stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

