Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of AvalonBay Communities worth $459,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.23. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

