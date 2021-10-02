Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $396,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 880.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average of $141.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

