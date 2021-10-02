Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,384,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 66,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of HP worth $404,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

HPQ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

