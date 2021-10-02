Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $349,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $55,171,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,879,000 after buying an additional 409,791 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

